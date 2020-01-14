Broughty Ferry lifeboats called out 111 times in 2019

Broughty Ferry lifeboat station has shared the total number of times they were called out last year.

Between the two boats at the Broughty Ferry station, there were 111 launches in total.

Figures show the ALB was launched 45 times in 2019, with the ILB launched 66 times.

The numbers also showed that between the two boats, the crews aided 37 people and saved nine lives.

In a post on social media, the team thanked those who have helped them over the past 12 months.

The post said: “Once again we as a crew want to thank our families and loved ones, employers and anyone else involved when our pagers go off for allowing us to continue to save lives at sea.”

A fundraiser was held over the weekend at the Woodlands Hotel to raise money for the team.