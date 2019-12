Lifeboats have been launched from the Broughty Ferry station to assist police with a search in the River Tay.

The lifeboats were launched at 12.12 pm this afternoon after they were contacted by police requiring their assistance.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “We were requested by police to assist a search in the area.

“The lifeboats are still en route, and the area is further west towards Perth.

“The search is still ongoing just now.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.