Lifeboats launched from Arbroath as police deal with ‘ongoing incident’

Lifeboats were launched from Arbroath this morning after reports were received of someone in the water.

Crews from were launched from the Arbroath Lifeboat station at 7 this morning to assist police with the incident.

A spokeswomen for the RLNI said: “We were called to assist police after they had received reports of a person on the water.

“We are yet to confirm whether there is someone in the water or if it’s a false alarm.”

A police spokesman said: “The lifeboats were called to assist after reports of a person in the water.

“They have now been told stand down.

“The police are still on the scene dealing with an ongoing incident.”