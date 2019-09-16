Lifeboats called to Tay Road Bridge after concerns for man’s well-being

Lifeboats were scrambled to the Tay Road Bridge early today following concern for a man’s safety.

Police were called to the bridge around 2.10am, with two RNLI Lifeboats dispatched from Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station around 2.15am.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “An inshore lifeboat and an all-weather lifeboat were called to the Tay Road Bridge from Broughty Ferry at around 2.15 am this morning.

“Both vessels were stood down without being put to use 30 minutes later.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “Police were called to the bridge at around 2.10am following concern for a man on the bridge.

“He was taken to safety then on to hospital with the incident declared over at 3am.”