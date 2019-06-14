Lifeboats called to mystery alert ping on the River Tay

Lifeboat crews spent almost three hours on the River Tay after a “mystery” emergency beacon was activated.

A signal “ping” from an electronic emergency radio beacon was picked up by HM Coastguard, off the Fife coast, at around 8pm yesterday.

The coastguard immediately alerted Broughty Ferry Lifeboat crew and scrambled the coastguard helicopter to search the area the signal was emanating from – thought to be close to Flick Point, west of the rail bridge.

The ping from the beacon is recognised as a distress signal indicating that someone is in danger.

​Coxswain of Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew, Murray Brown, said: “We were called out by the coastguard to carry out a search on the Tay around the area of Flick Point.

“We immediately launched the inshore lifeboat and the big boat and headed in that direction.

“We searched the area for two and a half hours, but there was no sign of anything on the water.

“There was a coastguard helicopter also searching and nothing was visible.

“Conditions were brilliant last night, so we were confident that if there had been a problem on the water, we would have been able to see it.”

“The coastguard stood us down. At that point we were 99.99% confident that there was no one in difficulty on the water and we returned to base.

“However, we have no idea where the distress signal came from.”

A coastguard spokesman said: “We launched an emergency response after picking up the distress signal.

“However, after two and a half hours, nothing had been discovered and we stood the operation down.

“There did not appear to be anyone in difficulty on the river.

“There was a suggestion that the signal might have come from onshore, but at this stage we do not know where it came from.”