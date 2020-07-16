Lifeboats called out to reports of capsized jet ski near Broughty Ferry

Crews from the Broughty Ferry lifeboats launched earlier this evening after reports of two people in the water with a capsized jet ski.

It is believed the people were not far from Broughty Ferry Castle.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: “We received the call at 7.30pm. We sent out the Broughty Ferry all weather lifeboat and the inshore lifeboat as well as Coastguard teams from Dundee, Arbroath and St Andrew’s.”

The people were brought back to the lifeboat station to warm up and an ambulance was called to provide further checks.

It is understood there were no injuries.