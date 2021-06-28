Lifeboat rescues couple stranded on Burntisland coast, just days after tide warning

A couple had to be rescued from a Fife beach after becoming stranded while walking along the coast.

Kinghorn lifeboat had to be launched on Sunday afternoon, when the incoming tide trapped the pair, who were attempting to walk from Burntisland to Pettycur harbour.

It comes just days after British Transport Police warned people to check tide times before walking on the route to stop walkers becoming stranded and trying to leave the beach via the railway line.

Jet-skiers helped with rescue

Crew members from Kinghorn RNLI were able to recover the two walkers uninjured, with the help of some local jet-skiers.

Neil Chalmers, helmsman at Kinghorn Station, said: “We were tasked at 4.30pm following a call for assistance from two people cut off by the tide at Burntisland, beside the East Coast Main Line.

“The couple had been attempting to walk from Burntisland to Pettycur harbour when the incoming tide trapped them.

“The lifeboat was soon on scene to assess the situation.

“It was found that access by the lifeboat was not possible due to water depth, however a group of local water sports enthusiasts, who were also off-duty crewmembers, were in the area with a small boat and jet-skis and were able to assist by getting closer in to transfer the casualties to deeper water and on to the lifeboat.

“The two people, who did not require any medical assistance, were taken to the Beacon slipway where Kinghorn Coastguard and RNLI Lifeguards Scotland personnel met the lifeboat.

“Our crew included Mark Brown, Matthew Mulligan, Claire Duncan, Ralph Johnston, Rob Douglas and Steve Robinson.”

‘Check the charts before you go out’

Last week, British Transport Police issued a warning about tide times to prevent people becoming stranded.

When the tide comes in at Burntisland, often the only way to get off the beach is up the embankment leading to the railway.

British Transport Police said 19 trespassing incidents on the east coast main line at Burntisland were recorded last year.

Neil also echoed the warning following Sunday’s rescue.

“Check the charts that are available online and see when the tide will come in and go out,” he said.

“This seems to have been a bit of a problem spot, we were called out last year and obviously there’s been more since, with the message from the transport police.

“Of course, if you do get into trouble don’t hesitate to call us.”