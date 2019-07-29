Lifeboat launched in Dundee after incident involving man on Tay Road Bridge

A lifeboat was called to assist police with an incident on the Tay Road Bridge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A crew was launched from Broughty Ferry lifeboat station at 4.40am and was assisted by HM Coastguard.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “We were called to assist the police with an incident on the Tay Road Bridge.

“Assistance was given by the Carnoustie and Arbroath coastguard teams.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers attended the Tay Road Bridge at around 4.25am on Sunday in response to concerns being raised for a person.

“A 20-year-old man was found on the bridge and was assisted by officers and taken for medical treatment.

“The bridge was closed for about an hour while the incident was dealt with.”

The spokeswoman added: “The ambulance service was on standby as a precaution.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter