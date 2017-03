A Tayside lifeboat crew has been dispatched after a woman fell near Montrose beach.

The coastguard was alerted at 10.15am after a report came in of a woman needing help in the Montrose area.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “We have the Montrose lifeboat and coastguard rescue teams to assist with a casualty who has had a fall.

“We are assisting with getting her stretchered to an ambulance as the location is just a bit difficult for an ambulance to get to.”