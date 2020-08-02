Lifeboat launched after reports of concern for a person at the Tay Bridge

Coastguard and lifeboat crews were scrambled to the Tay Bridge after reports of concern for a person last night.

Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats along with the coastguard, police and paramedics were called to the bridge just after 10pm.

The inshore and all-weather lifeboats went to the scene along with coastguard teams from Dundee and St Andrews.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “We received reports from Police Scotland over concern for a person at the Tay Bridge.

“Emergency services were launched, however, police were able to deal with the incident and lead the person to safety. At no point did anyone enter the water.

“The incident was over by 10.30pm.”

The launch of the lifeboats last night continued a busy weekend for the crew of Broughty Ferry lifeboat.

They launched six times within a 90 minute period on Friday alone.

A spokesman for the crew said: “Now that we are in August we have had a look back at our very busy July.

“Our estimations are that we were requested to launch the boats on 39 occasions to a variety of taskings from Aberdeen Coastguard.

“We as a volunteer crew would like to thank our husbands, wives, partners, our families and employers for continued support of the crew when the pager goes off and the boats are required in whatever tasking we get.

“We also like to thank our supporters for the continued support especially shown through the justgiving page.”

The station recently issued an appeal for donations to help them continue their work.

The spokesman said: “RNLI Broughty Ferry Fundraising Group have been unable to pursue their usual fundraising through contribution boxes, coffee mornings, bucket collections, the Gala Day stall and of course the Fisherman’s Beer Festival.

“Many of our supporters have therefore lost the opportunity to contribute to the RNLI and this may continue for some time yet. Therefore, in order to allow supporters to help us during the pandemic, the Fundraisers have set up a Just Giving page.”