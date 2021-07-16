Lifeboat deployed this evening after concern for swimmers near Broughty Castle

Three people have “luckily” been carried by the incoming tide following an incident this evening near Broughty Castle.

Broughty Ferry inshore lifeboat, Oor Lifesaver, was deployed at the request of the Aberdeen Coastguard shortly after 6.30pm this evening.

The crew were advised of reports that three people were in the water who appeared to be in difficulty.

As the inshore lifeboat arrived at the scene it was confirmed the three people had been carried by the incoming tide into Broughty Ferry Harbour, before scrambling up a ladder.

Lucky escape

A spokesman for the Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboat team added: ” Broughty Ferry In was launched at the request of Aberdeen Coastguard at 6:33pm to reports of three people in the water just off Broughty Ferry castle who appeared to be in difficulty.

“As the ILB was arriving on scene it was confirmed the three people had luckily been carried by the incoming tide in to Broughty Ferry Harbour and managed to scramble up the ladder.

“The ILB was then stood down and returned to station at 6:52pm and was refuelled and made ready for service.”