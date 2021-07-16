Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Dundee

Lifeboat deployed this evening after concern for swimmers near Broughty Castle

By James Simpson
July 16, 2021, 10:15 pm Updated: July 16, 2021, 10:16 pm
monifieth lifeboat
Broughty Ferry's inshore lifeboat.

Three people have “luckily” been carried by the incoming tide following an incident this evening near Broughty Castle.

Broughty Ferry inshore lifeboat, Oor Lifesaver, was deployed at the request of the Aberdeen Coastguard shortly after 6.30pm this evening.

The crew were advised of reports that three people were in the water who appeared to be in difficulty.

As the inshore lifeboat arrived at the scene it was confirmed the three people had been carried by the incoming tide into Broughty Ferry Harbour, before scrambling up a ladder.

Lucky escape

A spokesman for the Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboat team added: ” Broughty Ferry In  was launched at the request of Aberdeen Coastguard at 6:33pm to reports of three people in the water just off Broughty Ferry castle who appeared to be in difficulty.

“As the ILB was arriving on scene it was confirmed the three people had luckily been carried by the incoming tide in to Broughty Ferry Harbour and managed to scramble up the ladder.

“The ILB was then stood down and returned to station at 6:52pm and was refuelled and made ready for service.”