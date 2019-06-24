Lifeboat crew scramble to aid canoeist who fell into water in Angus

A lifeboat crew was scrambled at the weekend after a canoeist fell into the water at Arbroath.

The incident happened at 12.30pm on Saturday prompting the town’s inshore lifeboat team to race to the scene along with police.

However, the canoeist had managed to scramble to the beach at Victoria Park and he escaped unharmed from the water.

A coastguard spokesman said today: “A person on a canoe ended up in the water, but had managed to self rescue just as our unit was arriving.

“We got the call at 6.07pm and a lifeboat was on the scene from arbroath Inshore Lifeboat at 6.20pm and found the person safe and well.

“The lifeboat crew assessed him and saw that he was uninjured and there was no need for an ambulance.”

Meanwhile, St Andrews coastguard scrambled to Craill on Saturday after reports of a possible torpedo on rocks, but it turned out to be a gas cylinder.