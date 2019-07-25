Lifeboat called out to River Tay after person ‘tries to swim from Dundee to Fife’

The Broughty Ferry Lifeboat was launched today to aid someone in the River Tay – with speculation they were trying to swim from Dundee to Fife.

The boat was launched around 5pm tonight, an RNLI spokesman said.

It is understood the man rescued was attempting to make his way across the Tay Estuary – a swim of around 1.4 miles.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “A launch was made today to safely recover someone who was swimming far out in the Tay.

“He was further out than someone would normally swim and was seen to be in difficulty.

“He was taken back to the RNLI shed where he was checked over.

“One person suggested that the man was trying to make his way across the water from Dundee to Fife, however that is just the view of that onlooker.”

The spokesman said the lifeboat crew would make the final report about the incident – including the man’s reason for being so far out in the water.

The crew was approached for comment but could not be reached at the time of publication.