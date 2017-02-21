Life terms for pair who killed man after luring him to park

Two men who filmed themselves beating their victim before stripping him naked and leaving him for dead have been jailed for life.

Brendan Mason was lured to Abbey Park in Leicester by Keith Lowe, 22, and 21-year-old Josh Hack, in July last year.

Investigations showed the three were friends, but examination of messages between Lowe and Hack revealed a plan to assault the 23-year-old victim.

Mr Mason was found to have 99 injuries after the brutal attack and found dying on the morning of July 5.

He was taken to hospital but died as a result of severe head injuries.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mick Graham, said: “Brendan was known to the defendants and considered them as friends, and they lured him to the park with the full intention of hurting him.

“Brendan was subjected to a vicious, sustained attack which was filmed by his attackers on their phones.

“He was left naked and alone in the park having been brutally beaten.”

Appearing at Leicester Crown Court, Lowe, of Rockingham Close, Leicester, was ordered to serve at least 21 years in prison while Hack, of St Helen’s Drive, Leicester, will have to serve a minimum of 20 years and six months.

Both had pleaded guilty to murder.

Speaking after the sentencing, Brendan’s family said: “Shocked and devastated is an understatement on how we felt when we had the police at our house telling us that they have recovered a body and they believed it to be Brendan.

“It is not right how two evil people can do such a horrific thing and leave a massive hole in our lives that will never be filled again.

“Seven months on and there’s never going to be a day in our lives where we are going to get closure.”