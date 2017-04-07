Life-saving equipment stolen from Dundee fire service base hit by two raids

A police probe is under way after a fire service base containing lifesaving equipment was raided twice by thieves.

Officers are hunting perpetrators who struck at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s new Asset Resource Centre in Dundee.

It’s understood that thousands of pounds worth of equipment was stolen including vehicle batteries, generators, saws, power drills and other tools.

The equipment is essential to the maintenance of SFRS’s fleet of emergency vehicles — with 348 vehicles from across 164 stations across the north of Scotland relying on it.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently assisting police regarding several alleged thefts from the Asset Resource Centre North at Claverhouse in Dundee.

“We would urge anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.”

Gary Lennie, Fire Brigade Union district chairman, hit out at the thefts.

He said: “While I wouldn’t expect any work to stop, I would condemn the people who have done this.

“It is totally unacceptable.

“Hopefully the culprits will be brought to justice by Police Scotland.”

SFRS officially opened the state-of-the-art centre, which ensures communities across the north are protected in times of emergency, at Claverhouse in November.

The facility cost £3.75 million and is manned by 35 staff including experienced mechanics and stores, ICT and property specialists.

The centre includes a substantial garage for maintenance of fire engines, an IT hub and space for support staff.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police are investigating two thefts from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Asset Resource Centre.

“A quantity of tools and electrical equipment including saws, generators, power drills, socket sets and similar items were stolen from the compound between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on March 26.

“Officers are also investigating the theft of two vehicle batteries from within a storage container that happened sometime between 3.30pm on March 31 and 8am on April 3.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting 7532/17.”