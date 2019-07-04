Life-saving equipment among items smashed up by mindless vandals at Dundee park

Vandals have carried out a wrecking spree in a Dundee nature park, damaging and destroying various beauty spots.

The destruction has taken place at Clatto Country Park and reservoir over the past week.

Trees have been badly damaged, brickwork broken, lifesaving equipment removed and dog poo bins knocked over, with the contents strewn across the park.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Dorothy McHugh, of the Friends of Clatto Park, hit out at the mindless vandals and said those on the committee have been left devastated by the damage done by the culprits.

She also warned that some of their actions could have had much more serious consequences.

Dorothy said: “Among the things damaged have been the lifebelts at the side of the reservoir.

“The park rangers had to retrieve them from the water.

“They are there to save people’s lives if needed and won’t be any good if they are thrown into the water.”

Dorothy revealed that she has seen people camping and lighting fires in the park, which could be linked to the recent spate of vandalism.

She said: “They had actually taken some of the big stones from the side of the reservoir.

The latest vandalism around the reservoir:Removing the large stones from the banking to create a fire pit. This first… Posted by Friends of Clatto on Tuesday, 2 July 2019

“We can’t have people doing that – it could cause problems for the reservoir itself.

“Although there isn’t actually a sign to say so, camping and lighting fires isn’t allowed in the park – the fire-lighting for obvious reasons.

“This could end up causing a bigger blaze and being really serious.”

The park’s totem pole has also been uprooted and is now being held in place by posts which completely ruin the look of the attraction.

Dorothy added: “This is very upsetting and disappointing.

“Ourselves and the council have worked hard to refurbish and carry out various improvements to the park and it’s so sad that mindless vandals decide to come along and cause this kind of damage.

“I hope this isn’t a sign of things to come over the summer.”