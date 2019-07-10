Life-saving defibrillator funds donated to Dundee museum by local firm

Dundee Museum of Transport has received a £1,000 cheque from convenience store group CJ Lang to pay for a potentially life-saving piece of equipment.

The attraction, located at Market Mews, will be able to purchase a defibrillator thanks to the generous donation.

The machines can greatly improve the chances of someone surviving after suffering cardiac arrest and are becoming more readily available following a series of local and national campaigns.

It’s all go at the museum of transport at the moment as it prepare for one of the most popular events on its calendar.

Emergency Vehicle Day on Sunday promises to be a fun day out for all the family.

There will be a variety of different modes of transport on display, including classic fire engines, police cars and ambulances.

Visitors will be able to find out about some of the vital work done by the emergency services.

Sunday’s event starts at 10.30am and runs until 3.30pm. Tickets cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for children.