‘Life-saver’ respite centre to continue operating on extended hours for as long as pandemic continues

Councillors have approved proposals for a “life saver” respite centre to operate full time for the duration of the pandemic.

The Strathmore Centre, in Forfar, is a part time residential respite centre for children and young people with complex and profound disabilities.

Prior to the pandemic the centre operated for five days every fortnight during term time.

A limited outreach and day care support was also offered during the period between Christmas and New Year.

However due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the centre moved to a full time operation in order to provide “ongoing, critical care respite to families as part of their self-directed support packages.”

The amended operating hours will now continue indefinitely after Angus Council’s children and learning committee voted to approve the recommendations.

The committee had previously agreed for the centre to operate on a full time basis until at least January 31.

Increasing need

A report, which went before the committee yesterday, detailed the increasing need for the services the centre provides.

At present, there are 26 young people accessing the Strathmore Centre for respite.

Each young person has an individual allocation varying from seven to 59 overnight stays per year. At present, the total number of nights required for this year is 510.

“It is no doubt that during these challenging times many families will be absolutely exhausted due to the additional demands place on them.” Councillor Lois Speed

The report highlighted that, given the ongoing adjustments which will be required until the pandemic is over, the unit will have to be open for a minimum of 293 days in 2021 to support the current demand.

These figures do not include any crisis or outreach support that may also be required and would leave only 72 days in the year to accept new referrals and crisis and outreach support.

It was also noted that if the centre were not to continue operating on a full time basis, the service would be unable to fulfil care packages for all children assessed as requiring respite support.

“We would not have made it without this support”

Feedback from families who use the services provided by the centre was also included in the report, with many praising the care they have been receiving.

One family described how they “would not have made it” without support provided, with another reported the care to be a “life saver”.

The work was praised by councillors on the committee, who welcomed the recommendations for the centre to continue operating full time.

Councillor Lois Speed said: “I further commend the staff and families who are supported by the centre.

“It is no doubt that during these challenging times many families will be absolutely exhausted due to the additional demands place on them due to the pandemic.

“Respite for the whole family is their sanctuary and saving grace and the feedback from the families is really powerful.”

These comments were echoed by councillor Beth Whiteside, who said: “This service clearly provides a lifeline to the families who use it.

“It’s really welcomed that service has the flexibility to be able to adapt to the current situation and it’s good to see the support.”