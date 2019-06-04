Life member says Fairmuir Social Club trying to ‘shut him up’

A life member of the beleaguered Fairmuir Social Club has been ordered to attend a disciplinary meeting after questioning the club’s accounts.

Brian Thomson, 69, from Newbigging, believes he is being gagged as the committee bids to stop him speaking out over alleged financial mismanagement at the club. He backed an independent review into club accounts – and says the committee is trying to “shut him up”.

Brian said: “After I signed a letter asking for an independent review of the club accountants, I received a letter back saying I was required to attend a disciplinary meeting at the club on June 25.

“I have been told I will not be welcome at the club until that date. I am completely outraged. Basically they are trying to shut me up.”

The committee informed Brian he was being asked to attend the disciplinary hearing because he had signed the letter and discussed club matters with other members.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The letter sent by unhappy members said: “It is my and other members’ opinion that the club has been financially mismanaged for a number of years.

“The financial results from the last two years support this. Some of the figures from the latest financial accounts have caused members much anxiety.

“We are calling on the treasurer to call in an independent forensic accountant to examine the club’s financial results from the last five years and present them at an emergency AGM. There is an ever- growing groundswell from members that the police should be called in immediately.”

Brian added: “I have been a member of the club for 40 years and was a committee member for many of these. I am now a life member.

“I am extremely concerned about what is going on at the club and at the efforts of the current committee to gag anybody who is questioning what they are doing.”

The committee was contacted for comment.