‘Life in the multis is a living hell’ – Amputee has TV stolen from Adamson Court flat in Lochee

An amputee has described the living hell of life in Dundee’s multis after his home was broken into and a TV and mobile phone were stolen.

Paul Matthew, who lives in a flat in Lochee’s Adamson Court, has been attacked, robbed, and had a knife held against his throat after moving into his home in 2019.

In the most recent incident, his new 42ins TV was stolen from his home.

The retired fisherman claims the situation is so bad in the multis that it would be impossible for police to catch the perpetrators.

The 53-year-old said: “It doesn’t surprise me with all the drug and drink abuse which goes on around here.

“Last Thursday my house was broken into while I was out and my telly was stolen.

“I’m going to leave it the boys on the street, because if I tell them then I might get it back.

It is not the first time that Paul has been the victim of crime while living in the apartment building.

He added: “I’ve been shouted at, robbed, had a knife pressed against my throat, so many things like that.

“I don’t even have a phone right now, because that was stolen from me too.

“The building seems to be an easy target for crime and for people who like to do things like that.

“The thing is that, living here, you need to be prepared to do anything, whether it’s criminal or not. That’s just what life here is like.

“You need to let folk know that you’re willing to do whatever it takes to stay safe and protect yourself.

“I know it sounds bad, but that’s just what life is like here and I don’t think that you can understand it if you don’t live here.”

Tayside police division have recently committed to cracking down on crime in Lochee’s multis.

Earlier this week, Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd said the force would double its efforts to crack down on an organised crime gang that was terrorising the city by flooding it with drugs and forcing the vulnerable to help them in their illicit trade.

A violence prevention board has also been established by the police in an effort to lower violent and drug-related crime in Dundee.

The board will mainly focus on the Strathmartine and Lochee areas of the city.

The move has been backed by Lochee Councillor Michael Marra, who has said more must be done to tackle drugs and crime in the area’s tower blocks.

He said: “I have discussed these with the police on numerous occasions.

“Our local police team have increased their visibility in the area and are intervening to prevent incidents wherever possible.

“This means getting hold of those individuals who are a danger to others. I very much welcome this kind of proactive policing.

“I believe it is what the community wants and needs.”