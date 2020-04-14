‘Life before coronavirus was different for our family anyway’: Charleston mum Lori speaks about life on lockdown when you have two children with ADHD and one with autism

For any parent, the impact of coronavirus on everyday life is challenging.

But if you’re the parent of a child with a learning difficulty or a behavioural disorder, the disruption to routine is especially tough.

Lori Taylor, from Charleston, is trying to establish a new “normal” for her three children, two of whom have ADHD – Aiden Taylor, 11, and seven-year-old Jordon McClare – and one of whom has autism, 10-year-old Kaitlin Taylor.

The family have been in quarantine since March 17, after 34-year-old Lori made the decision to take the children out of school four days before they shut their doors across the country in an effort to tackle the pandemic.

The past few weeks, living in such close quarters, have had their highlights and their challenges for the family, Lori explained.

“For the first week-and-a-half it was really quite difficult for the kids, especially Kaitlin. As any parent of an autistic child will know, sudden change in routine is absolutely horrendous. We were seeing meltdown after meltdown,” she said.

“However, despite her struggles, Kaitlin has begun to settle into the new routine.

“Life before coronavirus was different for our family anyway. We couldn’t go to theme parks, regular parks or spend days out in places where there were lots of people. Our lives were pretty unusual so, other than them not going to school or their karate class, it has been kind of normal life for us.”

The full-time mum, who alongside her children is classed as being at “moderate risk” during the outbreak due to being diagnosed with coeliac disease, has already identified ways of ensuring the youngsters aren’t struggling with their change in routine.

She said: “The thing I’ve found most important for them is enabling them to keep in contact with their friends. They game with them on the PlayStation, they Facetime them and they text them. I think, even though they can’t see their friends, keeping that social relationship there is incredibly important for their mental health.

“They also participate in classes at Sports Karate East. Their instructor has been running online karate sessions through Zoom so they’re still doing that even though they’re in the house.

“He’s been setting daily challenges for them, which could be something personal that they have to do, or could include their whole family.”

When the school closures were first announced, Lori was concerned that there would be a number of challenges she’d have to face.

She said: “I was particularly concerned for Kaitlin because of her inability to cope with sudden change and the fact that I’d not be able to answer her questions about what was going on. She is thriving on homeschooling though.

“On the other hand, the boys can’t handle doing work at home because it isn’t an educational setting, so they’re struggling to read things through or finish a task because it’s not normal for them.

“Aiden and Jordon, being on medication, also usually go to CAMHS to have their weight, height and blood pressure checked as their medication can cause weight loss, stunt their growth and sometimes cause blood pressure issues.

“So I’ve purchased everything I need to bring ‘CAMHS’ home. I take all their measurements and work with the service so that they can keep a record and notice if any issues arise.

“I also know that we’d be stuck without my partner, Jay, who does the medication runs approximately once a month.”

Lori has, however, been pleasantly surprised by some of the changes that lockdown has brought about.

“I’m finding that the kids are spending more time together. My eldest has been playing with Kaitlin a bit more. With her, things have to go her way when it comes to playing so Aiden has been really thoughtful and focusing on doing stuff that makes her happy. It’s been quite amazing to see,” she said.

“A lot of people are freaking out about the lockdown, but you have to look at the positives – you’ve got more time with your family.

“Before, my schedule was so rushed with appointments. On a normal daily basis there’d be constant clashing, but the house has actually been more peaceful.”

Dealing with the challenges of ADHD during the lockdown

Sarah McIlravey, project manager at Dundee and Angus ADHD Support Group, said: “Living with ADHD in your family daily under ‘normal circumstances’ can be difficult. The last three weeks under the current government restrictions have seen many families being pushed to the limit.

“The sudden closure of schools meant that children and young people living with ADHD had their daily routine taken from them with little or no warning.

“Many families are facing new challenges under the current restrictions. If private outdoor space is limited, then their child may not have the means to burn off their excess energy. There’s also a lack of routine, which can cause meltdowns. This is because some children and young people with ADHD lack the ability to be flexible and therefore go into a meltdown when there is a change to routine.

“Many children and young people with ADHD have sensory processing issues. Sensory processing issues occur when the brain has difficulty in organising and responding to information that comes through the senses like taste.

“This, for some children and young people, can lead to a restricted diet and in the current situation many families are finding that the range of foods that their child eats has become even more limited due to the closure of some shops and supply issues.

“However, there are positives to being in lockdown with people who have ADHD. They love to help so give them a job and let them prove this to you. Children and young people with ADHD also have a good long-term memory and are good at observing the little details that many of us miss.”

Sarah’s top five tips to keeping children and young people with ADHD entertained

Keep a good routine, regular wake up time, daily tasks and bedtime.

Provide movement breaks throughout the day and break any tasks into smaller chunks

Find a small corner where your child can go to relax quietly to help prevent meltdowns – a cushion and blanket is all you need

Set realistic expectations for yourself and your child if you are attempting to home school – don’t set yourselves up to fail

Seek support if you are struggling, we are here to help. Contact us via email sj@adhddasupport.org

Throughout the lockdown, Dundee and Angus ADHD Support Group have been continuing to provide support and advice for their families.

The group also have 100 Top Tips available to buy through their website, where you will also find useful links and information about ADHD.

Dealing with the challenges of autism during the lockdown

Charlene Tait, the Deputy CEO at Scottish Autism, said that the Covid-19 restrictions can be especially challenging for autistic people and their families.

“While the sudden changes to a daily routine are proving extremely difficult for some autistic individuals, others can really thrive when day to day social pressures are removed, including being at school, and they are able to structure their day in a way that better suits them,” she said.

“The lockdown can also reduce the pressures of a normally busy schedule for many families, providing them with more quality time together to share the things they enjoy.

“Our advice to autistic people and their families is to stay as calm as possible, be kind to yourself, try not to put yourself under excessive pressure.

“Teachers will not be expecting parents to recreate school at home, indeed for some autistic children this blurring of the boundaries can be difficult.

“Adjusting to a new routine may take time – we advise parents to try to make activities fun and go at a pace that suits everyone.

“It’s important that the home remains a secure and positive environment for all the family at this time”

Anyone looking for advice or support can contact the charity’s autism advisors, via their website.