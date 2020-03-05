Lidl store on Dundee’s Kingsway East opens its doors to the public

Lidl has celebrated the opening of its newest store in Dundee, making it the 103rd Scottish store for the company.

The supermarket giant opened the doors of its Kingsway East store today and the first 103 customers through the doors were treated with an exclusive goodybag, with one containing £100 of shopping vouchers.

The opening of the new store, which features an in-store bakery, has created dozens of new jobs in the local community.

Gordan Rafferty, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Dundee.

“It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”