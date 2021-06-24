Lidl has revealed nearly 60 locations of interest for new stores in Scotland, including Broughty Ferry, St Andrews and Dunfermline.

If successful, these would be the first Lidls in both Broughty Ferry and St Andrews.

Bosses of the budget supermarket chain are also looking to open two more branches in Dunfermline.

A second Perth site in the northern area of the city is among the new locations, as well as a second Kirkcaldy site in the north east of the town.

Confirmation of these new plans could bring dozens of new jobs to the areas.

No locations have been confirmed yet, as bosses hunt for suitable sites to build on.

Ross Millar, Lidl’s regional director for Scotland, said: “We want to continue to reach more shoppers across Scotland and our site requirements brochure is a testament of that.

“There are towns that will be new for Lidl and, in some places, the potential to even double our sites.

“Each new store will have quality food and drink at great prices including produce from over 60 Scottish suppliers.

“We look forward to opening new stores in the coming months and years and becoming part of local communities.”

Scottish expansion

Many of the new Lidl stores will have solar panels, in addition to the installation of electric vehicle charging points.

These eco-friendly features will provide renewable energy for the sites.

Each new store will also become part of Lidl’s food redistribution programme, Feed It Back.

This project donates surplus food to the local communities via food banks or partner charities.

Bosses have highlighted 58 locations of interest around Scotland.

The site proposal includes 16 new locations in the Greater Glasgow area and 11 in Edinburgh.

Lidl opened its 103rd Scottish store in Dundee’s Kingsway last year. It plans to have 1,000 stores throughout Great Britain by the end of 2023.

The discount store has committed to investing £1.3 billion in its store expansion over 2021 and 2022.