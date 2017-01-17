Councillors have defied planning officers to approve plans for a new Kirkcaldy supermarket.

Members of Fife Council’s central area planning committee have given the green light to a proposal by Lidl to develop derelict ground at the west end of the Esplanade.

It came despite claims from planning officers that the development would do little to enhance the western entrance to the town.

While some councillors did not support the plans, passionate pleas from several committee members appeared to carry sway.

Neil Crooks, chairman of the Kirkcaldy area committee, said: “This site could lie derelict for another 20 to 25 years.”

Lidl hopes to develop the site, directly opposite rival chain Morrisons, and move from its current premises just several hundreds yards along the Esplanade.

The move is expected to create an additional 15 jobs, with the retailer having hinted that expressions of interest have been shown in taking over its current store.

Planners had recommended refusal of the plans, stating that the development would create an unflattering entrance to the west end of the Esplanade, though denials were made about the role of the site in any future plans for a cross-Forth hovercraft terminal.

Councillor George Kay supported Lidl’s plans, stating that there was more chance of Elvis returning than a hovercraft crossing being established.