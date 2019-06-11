Lichties fall to big defeat away to Dyce

Saturday saw the rain get the better of all but one game in the Eastern Premier Division. The only match to go ahead was in Dyce where Arbroath faced Stoneywood.

On a very tough wicket, the Lichties scraped though to 143 all out thanks to a fighting 43 from Bryce Carnegie and 30 from professional Whian Lubbe.

Caledonia Highlanders development bowler David Kidd was the pick of the bowlers for the home side with three wickets.

In reply, Dyce showed the Lichties how to bat on their home patch by chasing the runs down to secure a seven-wicket win.

Sean Coetzer scored 35 but Liam Lindsay was the star of the show with a composed 80 not out.

Yesterday, saw the start of the Scottish Cup for most teams.

Forfarshire, whose game against Aberdeenshire on Saturday was abandoned, hosted Carlton yesterday and Arbroath were at home against Poloc.

Carlton were on fire as they gave Forfarshire a drubbing at Forthill.

The home lot were under strength due to missing their top six batsmen who were all away on Scotland A duty in Ireland.

However, they still had a relatively strong side out.

Skipper Umair Mohammed won the toss and bowled first.

Christian Robertson took two wickets to give Forfarshire some early momentum.

They then bowled well throughout and Jack Hogarth took three wickets at the end to remove Carlton for 159.

This is when the day got worse for the Dundee side.

In pursuit of the runs, they were simply outdone and ended up 48 all out.

Adeel Raza took five wickets for Carlton.

This was a poor day for the Dundee side but, without their top six, all teams in Scotland would be struggling.

At Lochlands, Arbroath recovered from their loss at Dyce to come out on top of a low scoring game against Poloc.

Batting first, the Lichties made 157 all out with Daryl Sinclair battling hard for 35 and skipper Marc Petrie top scoring with 39 off 55 balls.

Left-arm spinner Lewis James was the pick of the bowlers for Poloc taking 3-21 off seven overs.

Lesiba Ngoepe bowled economically for 2-27. Ngoepe then made 51 to complete a good day for him.

However, nobody stuck around with him and the Glasgow side fell 28 runs short, finishing 129 all out.

Euan Small took 3-30 and Craig Ramsay and Daniel Salmond both took two wickets.