‘Lichtie Let Die’: Arbroath busker Left Hand Luke in court after claiming to be James Bond while wafting toy gun

An eccentric busker ended up in custody after waving a replica hand gun over his head while claiming he was James Bond.

Passers-by spied wannabe 007 Stephen Chipperfield – known by his nickname Left Hand Luke – with the model weapon on August 2 on Sycamore Drive, Arbroath.

He told two women: “Now you can say that you met the real James Bond.”

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the pair were walking along the street at around 1pm when they saw Chipperfield, 60, and recognised him as a local busker.

Prosecutor Christine Allan said: “As they approached the accused, they observed him to be around 10 to 15ft away with a black, metal looking item in his left hand.

“This resembled a hand gun or a similar item.

“The accused then held it aloft, shook it from side to side – not aiming it at them – and saying ‘I am licensed to carry this. I am MI6.’

“’Now you can say that you met the real James Bond. We don’t always wear tuxedos.’”

The women were concerned by this and contacted the police who later attended at Chipperfield’s home on Bloomfield Road.

They observed the firearm to be small in black appearance and the accused showed the item to police. Chipperfield was arrested in response to being cautioned and charged, said: “It won’t happen again, I meant no harm.”

When appearing from custody, Chipperfield pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm, namely a model gun, without lawful authority before brandishing it in the presence of Beth and Carole Forbes and making comments about why he had the firearm.

Billy Rennie, defending, said Chipperfield was an “interesting character” and was known for playing guitar left-handed in Arbroath.

He said on this occasion, Chipperfield had painted the barrel of the gun and was walking with it in order for it to dry.

“He stupidly tried to make a joke with it,” Mr Rennie said.

“He lost a very good friend this year and he’s been drinking to excess recently. There was nothing malicious in his intentions.”

Concerns were raised by Sheriff George Way about Chipperfield’s previous convictions for possessing items without lawful authority.

Sentence was deferred on Chipperfield until September for reports to be prepared. The case is scheduled to call at Forfar Sheriff Court.