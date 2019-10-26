Licensing chiefs give thumbs up to Hilltown pub’s bid for beer garden

Two pubs have been given the thumbs-up by licensing chiefs in their respective bids for a beer garden and a late licence – despite opposition from local residents.

The Hill Bar’s beer garden application was criticised by the landlord of flats close to the Hilltown pub, who lodged an objection.

In a letter to the city’s licensing board, Daniel Aitkenhead, of Maspie Estates, claimed regulars “would drink or even urinate there prior to the pub opening” and objected in the “strongest terms” to the seating area continuing to operate.

He said: “Along with other local landlords, I am trying hard to improve the area to create a safe, secure and quiet environment for local families – many with young children.

“Previous experience has shown the beer garden on this site significantly hinders that due to antisocial behaviour.”

The pub’s occasional licence was granted in August on condition the owners install CCTV in the area and also use plastic tumblers for drinks.

It was also reported that the pub did not own all the land where the beer garden was sited.

Jim McDougall, representing the bar, told licensing board members that a fence would be moved 4ft to comply with the conditions.

He added: “We will be making investment and installing CCTV when funds are available.

“We will not be using that area and have no intention of doing so due to the inclement weather now.”

Mr Aitkenhead also complained that a broken door-entry system nearby allowed “undesirables” to gain access to the beer garden.

However, Mr McDougall said: “Within the last three weeks it has been fixed, I believe by the landlord. The beer garden is now secure and no patrons should have any reason at all to have access.”

Licensing board chairman Councillor Stewart Hunter said: “We grant the application subject to planning permission.”

Meanwhile, the Bird & Bear on Whitehall Crescent had its bid to open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays approved, despite a complaint about noise from a resident who lives above the bar.

Mr Hunter said: “We’ve had an objection and that’s what we have to consider.

“But we’ve not heard anything from the police and grant the application.”