Licensing board told Reading Rooms nightclub in better shape after management change

The new management at a local nightlife institution has been praised for improving its standards.

Bosses at the Reading Rooms on Blackscroft were given a cautiously warm reception at a meeting of the Dundee City licensing board following months of police interventions at the nightclub.

Officers had placed restrictions on the Rooms after apparent evidence of cocaine use at the club emerged.

But since then club manager Grant Grieve has surrendered his personal licence and has left.

He is now transferring the licence to businessman Marc Sivewright, who now runs the business alongside Grant’s brother Jim.

A police representative told the licensing board this week that there had been a change for the better.

She said: “There were three incidents in relation to poor management between October 31 and December 21.

“The incidents related to (Grant) Grieve being hostile to police. Staff followed officers and filmed them – they were apparently instructed to do so by Mr Grieve.

“On December 21 Mr Sivewright started and since there have been 22 inspections and three incidents. Staff and door staff have been supportive of police – but our concern is that if Mr Sivewright leaves they will go back to their old ways.”

However, Jim Grieve told the meeting efforts were under way to ensure the club does better.

He also rubbished claims made in an online petition last year that the club was under pressure to close because of the “gentrification” of the area.

He said: “Grant now has nothing to do with the business.

“It was a third party that put that petition up and the moment we saw it we said it had to come down.

“It’s nothing to do with ‘gentrification’. It was to do with incidents that happened at the venue.

“We’re happy to work with Police Scotland and they are welcome at the venue any time.”

As it is, the Reading Rooms can continue to trade. Licensing convener Stewart Hunter has opted to adjourn the venue’s case until a meeting in May to “make sure the good work continues”, at which point its future will be reviewed.