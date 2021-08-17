News / Local / Fife Licence to bill: Glenrothes driver caught out by James Bond of parking wardens By Alasdair Clark August 17, 2021, 1:04 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 2:48 pm The parking warden's details mirror fictional 'MI6' character James Bond A motorist in Glenrothes has been caught out twice by the apparent ‘James Bond of parking wardens’ in Fife. The driver has received two tickets for parking in Leslie, Fife, with the second issued by a warden who signed the notice as “JB”. As well as sharing the same initials as the famous MI6 spy, the warden also has the same ID number as Bond’s codename — 007. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe