News / Local / Perthshire Library Letters: Pen-pal project that brought Perth and Kinross community together to continue By Anita Diouri July 16, 2021, 7:00 am Deanna Shrieves, Shelagh Brown and Jen Bain. Perth and Kinross community members have been brought together by a pen-pal project. Run by Culture Perth and Kinross, the Library Letters initiative helped tackle social isolation during the pandemic by providing greater communication with the outside world. Its impact has been so positive that organisers have now decided to continue with it, despite the nation now continuing to emerge from pandemic restrictions. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe