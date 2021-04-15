Libraries, galleries and museums across Fife set to reopen from April 26

Libraries, galleries and museums across Fife are set to reopen from next week as Covid restrictions ease, it has been confirmed.

OnFife, the body which operates them, said it will open the doors to many of its venues from April 26.

Library services returned last month with its Connect & Collect service and will now reopen for limited browsing allowing controlled access into branches to select books, use public access PCs and other services such as photocopying, printing and collecting batteries for hearing aids.

Meanwhile, museums and local studies will welcome customers for the first time this year.

Three family-friendly exhibitions, Explore! at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries from will open Monday 26th while Blooming Marvellous at Kirkcaldy Galleries will open to the public the following day.

Art-tastic will open at St Andrews Museum as soon as current building work allows.

Admission to all events will be limited and must be pre-booked while visitors will be required to adhere to existing social distancing requirements.

Michelle Sweeney, Director of Creative Development, said: “Our teams are delighted to be opening again.

“They have done incredible work over the last few months with curating virtual exhibitions but while online can give a sense of a painting or exhibit, you can’t beat standing in front of it in a gallery or museum.

“And with holidaying-at-home on the horizon this summer, as well as visitors coming to Fife, our galleries and museums are the perfect places to help fill your days.”

However, theatres will remain closed for the time being.

Last year OnFife had postponed all theatre programming until spring but it is now anticipated there will be no indoor events until September, although OnFife will review this again in June in line with Scottish Government guidance and its impact on capacity.

Two of its venues, Rothes Halls in Glenrothes and Lochgelly Centre, are also currently being used as community vaccination centres.

“When we made the decision to postpone last year we did so fully expecting the uncertainty about indoor performances to have ended by spring but, as this pandemic has shown us many times, there are factors that we can’t control, which is why we are planning for September but reviewing this again in June,” explained Michelle.