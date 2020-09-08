Librarian caught driving while high on cannabis is banned from roads for one year

A librarian caught driving while high on cannabis has been fined and banned from the roads for the next year.

Jaber Abubaker, of Hillside Drive, was stopped by police after driving on multiple roads in Dundee and Invergowrie on November 21 last year.

Police detected a strong smell of cannabis coming from Abubaker’s vehicle and he provided a positive test for the Class B drug at the roadside.

Abubaker, 22, pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to driving a car while over the limit on Perth Road, Riverside Drive, Riverside Avenue and Invergowrie’s Main Street.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said Abubaker’s job as a librarian with the Al-Maktoum College of Higher Education was at risk as a result of the conviction, as well as his application to join the fire service.

Mr Boyle told Sheriff James McDonald: “He was taking medication for anxiety but took to smoking cannabis to deal with it.

“He has now been abstinent from that since the offence.

“It appears the involvement of the police and the shame and embarrassment of having to attend court has had a salutary effect.”

Abubaker was fined £600 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.