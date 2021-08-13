Lib Dems celebrate Highland by-election wins

Two more Liberal Democrats have been elected to the Highland council after independent members stepped down.

The byelections in Wick and East Caithness, and in Inverness West, were hailed by the party as a sign liberalism is “alive and well”.

In Inverness West, the party got fewer votes than the SNP at the first stage but won in the seventh round of calculations in the Single Transferable Vote system.

The SNP had 718 first preferences to the Lib Dems’ 678, before transfers were taken into account.

It means Colin Aitken is the new councillor in the ward.

The Lib Dems had the most first preference votes in Wick and East Caithness, and appeared to benefit compared with 2017 when more than half the votes were for independents. Jill Tilt was elected at stage four of counting, a result which had not been widely predicted.

These results are clear indicators of the beginning of a sea change in Scottish politics. Liberalism is alive and well.” – MP Jamie Stone

There was also a byelection in Dalry and West Kilbride, in North Ayrshire, where the Tories put on a big increase to their share of the vote. Candidate Ronnie Stalker was elected at the first round with 53% of the first preferences.

Woof! What a result for @ScotTories and a great by-election gain. Well done Cllr Ronnie Stalker and team! #TeamTory https://t.co/GbbWRdZM7F — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonPC) August 13, 2021

Lib Dems were delighted by the results in the Highlands.

Alex Cole Hamilton, who is the only candidate to take over from Willie Rennie as party leader in Holyrood, had been to Inverness to help the campaign.

‘Sea change’

Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, said: “Both Jill and Colin are to be congratulated for two splendid results. I have no doubt that they will make a very significant contribution to public representation and will be exceptionally strong voices for their communities on the Highland Council.

“On a wider note, these results are clear indicators of the beginning of a sea change in Scottish politics. Liberalism is alive and well.”

Ms Tilt said: “Obviously the roads in the county are a major issue, and signage really needs to be addressed. There is a problem with the maternity service and mental health has been a huge problem exacerbated by the covid crisis. These are just a few of the issues that need addressing.

Mr Aitken said: “I’m delighted to get to work on the Council as a strong voice for both Inverness West and young people across the region.”