Liam Smith urges Dundee United fans to get Tannadice ‘rocking’ for Queens tie

Full-back Liam Smith has vowed to get Tannadice “rocking” again tomorrow as Dundee United look to keep up their 100% home record against Queen of the South.

The Tangerines welcome the Doonhamers on the back of six straight home league wins and are unbeaten at Tannadice in their past 10, winning nine.

On top of that, last week’s derby victory made it four victories on the bounce with no goals conceded.

Smith told the Tele: “Having 7,000 fans turn up every Saturday, if we get them on our side and get the place rocking, it gives us a massive advantage and makes it difficult for the other team.

“We have won every game there so far, so it’s already difficult for teams to come to Tannadice but, if the fans are on our side, it only adds to that.

“We know if we get the first goal and give the whole place a lift we can go on and get two or three.

“It’s been really enjoyable playing at Tannadice at the moment and we need to keep that going.”

The Tangerines are full of confidence right now after seeing off their nearest rivals Dundee last time out with a convincing 2-0 victory.

On top of that, chasing teams Ayr United and Inverness Caley Thistle fell to defeat.

With Arbroath v Morton the only other Championship clash on the card tomorrow, United have the chance to open up a nine-point lead at the top of the division.

And Smith is determined to keep the good times coming.

He added: “The place is buzzing this week, not just from the win at Dundee but the run of results we’ve had.

“Confidence is high and there’s a good mood around the place.

“It was a good weekend – the derby win kicked it off and then the results last Saturday went our way.

“It was good to see but we are concentrating on ourselves because we know, if we keep winning games, teams need to catch us and we put pressure on them.

“It is three points at the end of the day but winning tomorrow will open up a gap for us.

“That then puts more pressure on the teams below us to up the pace. We do only concentrate on ourselves but the bigger the gap the better.”

Smith, however, is only too aware United can’t take anything for granted against a Queens team capable of the unexpected.

The Doonhamers inflicted a 4-0 defeat on the Tangerines just a few weeks ago before they embarked on their unbeaten run that’s propelled them clear of the chasing pack.

Queens are also the last team to win a league match at Tannadice.

Smith, though, says United have used that 4-0 loss to spur them into action and he has an eye on revenge this weekend.

“It was a disappointing weekend all round that one. We didn’t play well and shipped a few goals,” he said.

“That kicked us on because we knew we had to do something about it. We have reacted in the best way, we’ve not conceded a goal since and we want to continue that tomorrow.

“We weren’t losing a lot of goals but we weren’t getting the clean sheets. To start doing that and getting on a run builds a lot of confidence.

“We know if we do that with the forward players we have, there’s every chance we’ll win the game.”

As well as keeping things tight at the back, Smith has played a key role at the other end, winning two important penalties in vital wins over Inverness and Dundee.

He added: “Two weeks in a row! It’s never happened previously.

“Obviously I’m a defender but, if I can keep getting in the opposition box and helping that way, I’m more than happy to do so.”