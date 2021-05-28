Liam Fontaine will be a Dundee player in the Premiership next season after he signed a one-year contract extension at Dens Park.

The central defender was out-of-contract this summer following his arrival on a short-term deal last November.

The former Bristol City, Hibs and Ross County man has played a pivotal role in promotion for the Dark Blues this term.

After making his debut at Ayr United in November, Fontaine has gone on to feature 24 times for Dundee.

Scoring four times, including a key winner against Raith Rovers last month, Fontaine enjoyed his best goals return in his 17-year career.

The 35-year-old made it clear speaking after Dundee’s play-off win at Kilmarnock he was desperate to stay at Dens Park.

And he has his wish after agreeing terms to keep him at the club through next season.

After the final whistle at Rugby Park, he said: “I would obviously love to be here and I hope something can get sorted.”

Dundee’s successful return to the Premiership is also the third time he has won promotion from the second tier.

Fontaine won the Championship title with both Hibs and Ross County as well as the Scottish Cup while at Easter Road.

However, he rated this season’s success just as highly, saying: “On a personal note it is up there for me.

“When you leave places you have got people to prove wrong. You have those little things driving you on.

“That is why it is special for me.”

A number of players go out of contract at Dens Park this summer. They include Cammy Kerr, Osman Sow, Adam Legzdins, Jack Hamilton and Calum Ferrie.