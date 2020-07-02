Liam, 9, delights neighbours with food packs during coronavirus lockdown

A nine-year-old boy has delighted his neighbours by purchasing snacks and delivering them to vulnerable people in his community.

Liam Lafferty decided to purchase some of his favourite snacks, alongside Dad Craig, and delivered them to elderly neighbours as a way of letting them know he was thinking of them during the coronavirus lockdown.

Liam, who is a pupil at Tayview Primary, had seen his grandparents receiving food packages throughout lockdown and asked his dad if he could make some of his own parcels.

He then passed his boxes on to residents in Hindmarsh Avenue in the Coldside area of the city.

Craig said: “Liam usually stays over with his grandparents a lot but since lockdown he hasn’t been able to see them as much.

“One day he was playing his Xbox and came down stairs to ask if he could make his own food parcels to deliver to the neighbours he usually sees and also to the sheltered housing.

“I think the idea has come from him seeing his grandparents receiving the food supply boxes from other people in their community each week.

“I was so proud of him for wanting to do something like this so we made little bags up with things like Jaffa Cakes and Mini Cheddars – all Liam’s favourites really – and he wrote them a little letter to go inside saying that he was thinking of everyone who has been stuck indoors during the lockdown.

“I don’t know where he gets his kindness from, it was really amazing.”

After his first set of drop offs were a hit, Liam has already been out for a second time to gift even more treats with Craig adding that the youngster wants to keep going for as long as he can.

“Everyone was absolutely delighted with the packs, the response has honestly been mental,” Craig said.

“It was amazing to see his face light up when everyone was thanking him for what he was doing.

“He is just so chuffed with himself for doing it and now he wants to keep going and deliver more packs around the area.

“We are all really proud of him.”