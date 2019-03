Perth Festival of the Arts have announced that Lewis Capaldi will headline this year’s event.

The 22-year-old Scottish singer-songwriter has recently sold out a UK tour and two nights at Princes Street Gardens in August to 6,000 capacity audiences.

The “Someone You Loved” singer will perform at Perth Concert Hall on May 18, with tickets going on sale at 10am on Monday, March 25.

Festival Friends will have access to tickets one week earlier.