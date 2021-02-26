Levenmouth pharmacy offers robot prescription service

Levenmouth folk can pick up their prescriptions at any time of day or night thanks to a new robot service.

Omnicare Pharmacy in Leven has added a new automated collection point at its Commercial Road premises.

Pharmacist Allan Shields hopes it will help reduce queueing and therefore minimise contact with other households.

Customers can register to pick up their medicine and will receive a unique pin number via text message.

They then enter the number at the collection point when they want to collect.

Mr Shields said: “We are aware some find it tough to collect prescriptions during working hours so it’s great to be able to improve our service and make things easier during a period with so many challenges.

“It gives our patients the option to manage prescription collections around their own busy schedules and individual requirements.”

Some medicines are not suitable for collection via the machine, including items that need to be stored in a fridge.

Since it was installed on January 11, a quarter of the 150 prescription picked up from the robot were collected outwith working hours.

It is proving popular with customers.

Robyn Cunningham said: “I work silly hours and am not always able to get to the chemist to pick up my prescription for days so this is a life-saver and super easy to use.

“It means if I’m working from 8am to 8pm I can still get my prescription on my way home.”