New Level 0 Covid lockdown rules in Scotland will come into force from next week, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

A number of significant changes will come into effect as Fife, Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross all move to Level 0.

Urging caution, on Tuesday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made some changes to the plans previously outlined for Level 0 but confirmed most changes would go ahead.