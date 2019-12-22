Letters to the front – DC Thomson’s Christmas letters to its fighting staff in WW2

During the Second World War, thousands of young men left Dundee and headed for the front lines across the world.

Men from the city ended up in Norway, Italy, France, Germany, Northern Africa and India as they fought against the Axis powers.

Workers from the Evening Telegraph were among the troops, fighting to defend the nation and putting themselves in great danger.

One example of these brave DC Thomson employees is Doug Stewart. Stewart worked in the the stereo department at the Bank Street offices during the early 1900s.

During the Second World War, he fought against the Nazis in Norway with the commandos and pictures show him standing proudly with a captured banner.

D. Brown, another employee from the Bank Street offices, also served in the conflict, fighting in North Africa.

During his travels, Brown took a trip to Egypt, visiting the Sphinx and the Pyramids.

DC Thomson also did its part during the war, writing articles to boost morale and sending Christmas cards to employees who were fighting on the front.

The cards were designed to lift the spirits of those on the front, and remind them of what they were fighting for.

One Christmas card featured a poem which sent seasonal greetings and a motivational message to those on the front lines.

Another card showed a map of Allied advances into Germany and Italy. The card gave support to the men fighting on the front lines by threatening the Germans using Scottish and English names, such as “Jimmy” and “George”.

The Tele also showed support for its fighting employees in print. On Monday November 30 1942, the Evening Telegraph published a front page showing its support of those fighting in the conflict, with the headline reading: “Stirring Xmas call to all Tele subs: All back home next year.”

The article continued, saying: “A special order of the day, issued today from T. and P. HQ, sends warmest Christmas greetings to all staff, whenever they may be, and orders 540 salvoes of corks on Hogmany.”

Another card from the Evening Telegraph featured a parrot, named Poll, giving the troops a bit of holiday cheer.

The cartoon parrot is possibly inspired by Winston Churchill’s famous pets, an African grey parrot named Polly and a blue and yellow macaw named Charlie, who was trained to shout insults about Hitler.

Barry Sullivan, assistant archivist at Dc Thomson, said the cards were vitally important in boosting morale on the front.

He said: “DC Thomson staff fought right across both wars, showing great bravery and loyalty.

“These cards honoured the staff, let them know that everything was fine at home and boosted their moral while they were fighting.

“Not only did DC Thomson print these cards, they also publish comics which mocked Axis leaders. These comics kept people at home motivated and entertained.”

“The cards also give a great insight into the attitudes of the time.”