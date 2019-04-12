LETTERS: ‘The self-righteous views of vegetarians/vegans in the Tele were utterly ridiculous’

The pontificating, self-righteous views of vegetarians/vegans in Your Voice on Saturday were utterly ridiculous, not to mention highly amusing.

Human beings have been eating meat on this planet for millions of years and will continue to do so until the sun burns out, whether these people like it or not. It’s not murder nor cruelty, it’s called the food chain, and they should be eternally grateful they are at the top of it.

Dundee carnivore

Is it possible to murder an animal? According to Shona Hay, quoted in Saturday’s Tele, it is.

Then we had Lyndsay Provost claiming that those who had a chicken meal at a restaurant were “eating the dead”.

Since when was this kind of language an acceptable way of talking about people who eat meat? Every animal on Earth eats another lifeform of some kind.

Those who eat meat shouldn’t be criticised for it. By all means, choose not to, but don’t speak out about others who do.

Meat eater