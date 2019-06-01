LETTERS: Some love ‘Fast Eddie’ – others are not too keen on Dundee’s famous busker

I am disgusted at the attitude of the writer of the letter “Shouting and swearing is not funny” (Tuesday’s Tele) who obviously demonstrates the lack of empathy, care and tolerance we need in society – especially in these turbulent times.

While I can appreciate the massive amount of money spent on visitor attractions in our city – the person referred to in the letter does not stand around the V&A – visitors are unlikely to see anything they don’t see in any other city in our country.

The guy is doing what he can to survive and has done so for as long as I can remember, and I’ve never heard him use foul language at any time.

Sandy Bee.

I write in agreement with Anon regarding their concerns over shouting and swearing that we are subjected to from the harmonica player.

I have also witnessed this pantomime being played out. Dundee is now clearly on the up, not just with the arrival of the V&A or the revamp of the Waterfront, but also the arrival of cruise ships and outdoor concerts, all bringing a much-needed boost to the economy.

We as residents of this city should want our visitors to leave with positive lasting thoughts of this city, not listen to foul language.

There are plenty of talented buskers out there, all more than willing to entertain us and our visitors – let’s put the focus on them.

Another concerned citizen.

I could not agree more about the busker outside Boots. I am heartily sick of his bawling and shouting. Please move him on now.

Proud Dundonian.