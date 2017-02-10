Pupils at Perth High and Perth Academy are being blamed for incidents of “anti-social behaviour” around the schools.

Reports of vandalism, stone-throwing and fights between pupils has led to a stern warning being issued by Perth High head teacher Thirza Pupillo.

She has written to parents to ask for their cooperation in tackling the issue and said the “clear message” was that pupils were safer staying within school grounds at lunchtimes.

“There has been a range of concerns raised by our community police officers, students and residents alike in relation to the behaviour of a small number of young people in the community over lunchtimes and at the end of the day,” she said.

“The geographical area around the reservoir between Athollbank and Jeanfield Road is an area of concern and a number of both Perth High and Perth Academy students have been congregating there at lunchtimes.

“The police have concerns over some anti-social and illegal behaviours witnessed at these times.”

Mrs Pupillo said they were working closely with their counterparts at Perth Academy and the community police team to solve the problems.

Local councillor Willie Wilson said he had been made aware of a number of incidents in the Viewlands area and he welcomed the efforts to tackle them.

“I have been in touch with both Perth Academy and Perth High School and Police Scotland on the matter,” he said.

“Action is being taken by both schools and the police. I hope the letters being sent to parents will heighten parental awareness of the problem. We all need to work together to ensure this behaviour stops.”

A council spokesperson said: “Perth High School has proactively reminded pupils that they are expected to behave responsibly and positively when out in the local community. The letter to parents/guardians is part of that proactive approach, and a similar letter has also gone to parents/guardians at Perth Academy.”