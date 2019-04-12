LETTER: Will anti-tree Ferry residents back my campaign for V&A to be knocked down?

I am writing in support of the Broughty Ferry residents who feel their view is being besmirched with the trees being planted and allowed to grow in a green space (pic below).

I hope my support will be returned as I campaign for the V&A to be knocked down as it spoils my view of the River Tay from the top of the Hilltown.

This unnatural concrete building, admired by many, is, I believe, detrimental to what many consider to be a natural asset, namely the beautiful view.

Historically, a view of the river has always been an open expanse, and to make matters worse the view from the Law is so unnatural too. You have my deepest sympathies and I send you solidarity from Lochee.

Jim Hutchison