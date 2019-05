Am I the only Dundee citizen embarrassed by the noisy screaming harmonica player outside Boots in the city centre?

Dundee has spent millions of pounds on improving the city and visitors must assume most city folk are like that.

Who in Dundee City Council allows this?

The city ambassadors should be moving him on as quickly as they seem to move beggars on.

Screaming and shouting at people isn’t funny.

ANON