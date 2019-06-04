LETTER: Ridiculous to expect fans to pay £26 to watch Dundee derby

A cost of £26 to watch the Dundee derby at Dens Park next season is ridiculous.

Running a football club cannot be cheap, but this is the second tier we are talking about here – the second tier of a sport which lacks quality in this country.

Fans will pay it because they are passionate about supporting their team on such a big occasion and will feel they cannot miss out.

But in comparison to watching football on the continent, in better stadiums, with better players and better atmospheres, it really is ridiculous.

Footy fan