LETTER: Replace 360 bus with route serving Law, Ferry, Tay Road Bridge and Tentsmuir

I have a much better alternative to the 360 bus that spends most of its time trundling through Dundee empty.

I propose a tourist service that links Dundee railway station to the Law and Broughty Ferry beach.

Certain journeys could also go to Tentsmuir and St Andrews, with a stop on the south side of the Tay Road Bridge that is currently lacking.

This would be a proper tourist facility going to attractive places currently not well-served.

It would be used to showcase the best of the area and would likely be much more popular than the 360 joke.

Buster Move