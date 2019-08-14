LETTER: Pensioner says Dundee dirtbike racers are ‘irresponsible idiots’

I am a pensioner living near the primary school on Macalpine Road, St Mary’s, and every day I listen and watch in horror at the bike racers speeding up and down our streets and around the area.

These thugs have no respect for people’s safety and their dirtbikes are noisy, unroadworthy and ridden by underage boys.

Every day we are subjected to idiotic stunts. Obviously these people cannot read as we live in a speed-restricted area, nor do they show any respect to either the public or the police.

Their so-called “need for speed” is both stupid and dangerous and things are getting worse.

Our roads are not racetracks, so why can’t the police put a stop to this before someone is seriously injured or even killed?

These thugs are quite clearly stupid, selfish, irresponsible idiots.

Yours,

Concerned pensioner.