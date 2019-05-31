LETTER: Oh to live in Broughty Ferry, where quality of life has higher weighting than in other Dundee areas

Regarding the row over the Broughty Ferry flagpole.

Oh to live in Broughty Ferry, where the quality of life seems to have a higher weighting with the planning department and councillors than other areas of Dundee.

I wish all I had to disturb my peace was the potential sound of a flag flapping on a pole.

Instead, courtesy of our city planners, the local amenity is ruined by the sound of lorries rolling up six days a week any time between 6am-10pm to carry out deliveries to the adjoining supermarket.

A flag flapping would be bliss compared to the sound of running engines 16 hours a day, six days a week, accompanied by the sound of pallets/cages rattling on and off the trail lifts/loading bay. Before anyone asks, apparently the council cannot retrospectively revisit planning permission after it has been granted, despite any breaches and complaints.

It makes me wonder what their point actually is – ah, to ensure no one is disturbed by the sound of a flag flapping!

This isn’t a dig at the Ferry residents who were lucky enough to have their views listened to, more power to your collective elbows. My mistake was being unaware of the supermarket concerned asking for these delivery hours to be granted and not objecting at the time.

Fraser