LETTER: It is embarrassing that the SNP are unable to fund apprenticeships

What is the SNP government doing to help youth employment?

My daughter has been on two work programmes since leaving school last year.

The recent placement of 13 weeks finished on May 10. The employer she was in a placement with asked her a few weeks ago if she would be interested in a modern apprenticeship position.

Naturally she accepted the job as it is what she has wanted to do as a career at present and in the future.

The employer submitted a claim to Dundee City Council to assist with funding for the apprenticeship. The funding was rejected as the council claimed there was no money available to assist.

This is not an isolated case as I know other employers have also been refused the funding.

This I find completely unbelievable. We are only just into the new tax year and already the council claims to have no funds available to get young people into work.

This is surely completely embarrassing for the SNP, who control Dundee, as they previously stated they had reduced youth unemployment by 41%, four years ahead of the 2021 schedule, and are committed to getting young people into employment.

If this is how the young people are being treated now, I can’t imagine what would happen if Scotland was to become an independent country.

Thankfully, though, the employer did employ my daughter and will try again in the future to get funding from the council to enrol her on an apprenticeship and into college.

The SNP needs to uphold its commitment and get youth unemployment down. What future do Scotland’s industries have if young people are denied access to work?

Losing faith